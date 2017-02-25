Welcome to Poloniex
We are a US-based cryptocurrency exchange offering maximum security and advanced trading features.
Start trading in minutes.
All it takes is a few simple steps.
Already a member? Sign in.
Best-in-Class Tools
- Stop-limit orders to reduce trading risk
- SMA and two EMA lines ready for your customization
- 5-minute, 15-minute, 30-minute, 2-hour, and 4-hour candlesticks
- Fully zoomable charts that cover complete market history
For Your Protection
- Majority of customer funds kept in cold storage
- Entire exchange continually audited and inspected for unusual activity
- Two-factor authentication available for your protection
Community and Support
- All support tickets resolved promptly and with care
- An active, vibrant chatbox community for idea-sharing and updates
- Chatbox moderators available to address your immediate questions and concerns